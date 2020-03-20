Sandals Resorts Gives Maximum Change Flexibility with No Penalties

Sandals 5-star luxury included resorts is allowing complete name changes without penalties for the original date and resort of travel due to travel challenges rising from the COVID-19 coronavirus. This means guests can change all the names on the booking with new names without penalties. Please refer to Airline Carrier policies for flight changes/cancellations as these may vary.

Bookings that are traveling within the above date frame will be allowed to reschedule the trip up to 12 months out from their original travel dates. Sandals will protect the original rate in the same category and at the same resort. Christmas and New Year black-out dates do apply.

Confirmed prizewinner bookings traveling within the above time frame can revise to travel within 6 months from the original travel dates, based on availability.

Prizewinners certificates that have not been redeemed and are expiring by April 30, 2020, can be extended for travel for an additional 6 months from the expiration date.

SANDALS GUARANTEED CLEANLINESS STANDARDS

Sandals conducts real-time monitoring of the latest updates from the WHO, CDC, regional governments, and local health authorities to ensure it has the latest information and follows all recommended guidelines.

Enhanced training and education for its staff is ongoing to ensure successful implementation of protocols on resort and also within staff members’ own homes and communities.

The resorts are openly communicating to on-property guests the recommended hygiene practices in order for them to join in this important effort.

Sandals is evaluating all of its cleaning protocols and increasing the frequency of sanitizing measures for all high-traffic areas of the resort including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and guest rooms with a triple-check system for ensuring these rigorous standards are implemented.

The resorts are providing additional sanitizing soaps and gels in all guest rooms, bathrooms, and other locations around the properties.

On-site first-aid nursing stations and 24/7 on-call medical personnel are prepared to support all guests.

The resort group is consulting with world- renowned medical teams to ensure it has the latest processes and procedures in place on resort.

Sandals and Beaches resorts remain among the safest and most enjoyable luxury destinations in the world to visit right now.

More news about Sandals.