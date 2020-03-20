Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport closes two terminals due to COVID-19 crisis

Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport‘s Deputy Director General today announced that airport’s terminals E and C will close from March 20 on. All the flights that were handled by terminals E and C will be transferred to terminals D and F.

“From midnight, March 20, we close terminals E and C for arrival and departure, and all flights that are currently operated at these terminals will be transferred to terminals D and terminal F,” Dmitry Kaygorodov said.

Earlier, Russia limited international air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 20, the restriction on flights to the US, the UK and the UAE will also come into force. Currently, Russian airlines operate flights from Moscow to the “closed” countries only to the capitals of those countries. All flights are made only from terminal F of the Sheremetyevo airport.