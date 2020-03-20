State Capitol Coronavirus outbreak: Hawaii State Senator has COVID-19

The Hawaii State Capitol is closing in the wake of the announcement that state Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara was informed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to announcements from the House and Senate.

House Speaker Scott Saiki instructed workers at the Capitol today to leave the facility as soon as possible, and not return until given clearance to do so.

Citing the Legislature’s emergency operations plan, Saiki said the Capitol will be closed until April 5, and he will notify staff if further closure is necessary.

Nishihara informed his colleagues and staff in what is the first known case of COVID-19 at the state Capitol building, according to a statement from a Senate spokesman.

Clarence K. Nishihara is a Democratic speaker of the Hawaii Senate, representing the state’s 18th district since his appointment in 2004. He is the Chair of the Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs.