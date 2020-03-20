Russia to deport foreigners violating COVID-19 quarantine

Russian Foreign Ministry announced today that any foreign citizens who violate rules of COVID-19 quarantine might be deported from Russia in accordance with existing procedure.

“In accordance with the procedure adopted in Russian Federation, foreign nationals that violate quarantine regulations may be deported,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on reports of deportation of Chinese citizens over self-isolation regime violations.

She noted that Russian Foreign Ministry monitors the situation not only with the Chinese nationals, but citizens of other nations as well.

“We cooperate with the Chinese partners when we deal with this country’s citizens. We cooperate with embassies of other nations when we deal with their citizens, as well,” she underscored. “And we solve these issues effectively in real time.”

“As for the Chinese side, we cooperate, while taking into account friendly nature of our bilateral relations,” the diplomat added.

A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.