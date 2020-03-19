Expert Plan released for Tourism Survival after Coronavirus

Dr. Peter Tarlow of SaferTourism has plenty of detailed expert recommendation for anyone planning to restart their destination or tourism business after Coronavirus. Dr. Tarlow published an article entitled “How the Next Pandemic May Impact the World’s Tourism Industry” in 2009. Today's article is building on this and will give destinations and tourism businesses a clear path forward. In that article, Dr. Tarlow wrote: “World tourism faces a myriad of global challenges in the event of a world pandemic. Among these are: the possibility of location quarantines, fear to use airports and other centers of ma