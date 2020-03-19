VIA Rail announces service changes in response to COVID-19

In light of a significant reduction in passenger volumes as well as the most recent recommendations of the public health authorities across the country reinforcing the importance of social distancing, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces service changes effective Monday March 23, which will be in place until further notice. This will allow VIA Rail to better deploy its resources and equipment in order to further protect the health and safety of its passengers and employees.

« These new measures we are announcing today are difficult, but the current situation is exceptional and calls for an exceptional response. Protecting the health and safety of our passengers and employees continues to be our focus so we are adjusting our operations to ensure we minimize the propagation of COVID-19 when traveling with VIA Rail. As a public service, we do what we can to maintain some of our services in the best possible conditions for as long as possible to help facilitate travel along the Corridor and on regional routes. » declared Cynthia Garneau, president and chief executive officer of VIA Rail.

SERVICES STARTING MARCH 23

ROUTES SERVICES Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa 22*/28* and 33/39* Montréal-Ottawa-Fallowfield 33/39* and 22*/28 Toronto-Kingston-Montréal 64/68* and 63*/669* Toronto-Kingston- Ottawa 643*/59 and 52*/48 Toronto- London-Windsor 72*/78 and 71/75 Toronto-London- Sarnia 1 departure per day maintained in both directions (trains 87-84) Senneterre-Jonquière One round trip per week Sudbury-White River One round trip per week Winnipeg-Churchill All trains are operating The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax) Suspended until May 1st The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver) Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper

* Some stops have been added on some trains. This information is subject to change without notice.

ON BOARD

Baggage service will no longer be available.

The Business class will no longer be available in the Québec City-Windsor corridor.

Sleeper Plus class will no longer be available on the Winnipeg-Churchill route.

Seat selection will be flexible to allow passengers to travel in a more comfortable manner to follow the social distancing guidelines. Instructions will be provided once on board.

IN STATIONS

VIA Rail’s Business lounges will be closed.

Restaurants in VIA Rail owned stations will be closed and customers will only have access to vending machines where available.

FLEXIBILITY FOR OUR PASSENGERS

For maximum flexibility, we have extended our cancellation policy to include all travel through May 31, 2020. Passengers can cancel or modify their reservation at any time prior to departure and receive a full refund in addition to not incurring any service charges, regardless of when they purchased their ticket. This includes all travel up to and including May 31, 2020, as well as any travel after May 31, 2020, if their outbound train is on or before May 31, 2020.

REMINDER

Passengers showing symptoms similar to a cold or a flu (fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulties) are asked not to travel aboard VIA Rail. If those symptoms develop on board, they are asked to immediately report it to one of our employees.

VIA Rail continues to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 and we remain in close contact with public health agencies and the federal and provincial governments