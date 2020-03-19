What an Emergency Room physician urges who is also a Lt. Governor?

Lt. Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii is calling for the suspension of all non-essential travel from and to Hawaii and the closure of all businesses and schools until April 30 to prevent a mass outbreak of the coronavirus in the islands. Tourism to Hawaii must end now was his message!

Lt. Gov. Green, who is also a practicing emergency room doctor on the Big Island (Island of Hawaii) and leading community efforts for widespread testing, said the state should also mandate a two-week quarantine for anyone entering Hawaii, “contact test” every positive case and completely isolate them and begin screening all passengers at local airports.

Health officials must study the states that are two to four weeks ahead of us, and stand up extra hospital capacity “the second we see it could help,” while ordering millions of masks and swabs, he told the local Honolulu Star-Advertiser “Every second they approximate Europe we get closer to a mass fatality in Hawaii,” Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 Hawaii doctors and medical providers signed a petition to mandate the shutdown of all non-essential businesses in the State of Hawaii and order residents to stay home so the rapidly spreading of the virus can be stopped.

In the meantime beaches on Oahu will no longer employ lifeguards.

Joshua B. Green (born February 11, 1970) is an American politician and physician serving as the 14th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii since 2018. He is a member of the Democratic Party.