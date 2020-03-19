Canada’s Swoop suspends all international flights

Swoop, a Canadian ultra low-cost carrier owned by WestJet, is altering its international operations to help with the global efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. At the end of the operating day on Sunday, March 22, Swoop is suspending all international and trans-border flights and will begin its efforts to bring home the 2,349 Swoop travelers who are currently outside of Canada. This suspension will be in place until May 31, 2020.

“These are extraordinary times, and we want to be sure our Swoop travelers are safe at home in Canada,” says Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial, Swoop. “Our priority is to bring Canadian travelers home, ensuring the safety of our travelers, crew and aircraft. We have put these suspensions and subsequent repatriation efforts in place to continue to deliver on that.”

On Monday, March 23, extra flights will begin operating for those Canadians abroad. There will be a total of 15 flights operating over three days to repatriate 2,349 Swoop travelers to Canada.

Impacted travelers are being contacted via email with more specific information on how to re-book on these repatriation flights, as well as how to cancel any upcoming international travel.

“As a result of how quickly the COVID-19 outbreak is changing demand for international air travel, we are in constant communication with our travelers through our various channels. We apologize for longer than average response times as we work through these changes,” van der Stege states.

Swoop is committed to helping Canadians get to where they need to be, whether that be coming home to Canada or for travel within the domestic network. The airline prides itself on making all seats available at fair fares to support Canadians through these unsettling times.