Thailand introduces new entry rules for foreign visitors

Thai authorities are planning to introduce new rule for foreigners arriving into the country, requiring mandatory medical certificates confirming that they are not infected with coronavirus, as well as mandatory medical insurance policies for all foreign citizens and Thai residents who come to Thailand from other countries.

Previously, this requirement applied only to citizens of four countries and territories; now it applies to all foreign visitors.

If a tourist or a citizen of the country does not have documents, he will not be allowed on planes to Thailand.