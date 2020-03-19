Lufthansa Group extends free re-booking period, offers discount

In view of the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Lufthansa Group Airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are meeting their customers’ needs even more closely.

As already announced on 13 March, customers who have tickets for cancelled and existing Lufthansa Group flights can keep these tickets without having to commit to a new flight date straight away. Existing bookings will initially be cancelled, but the ticket and ticket value will remain unchanged and can be extended to a new departure date up to and including 31 December 2020. Customers can also re-book to another destination.

Previously, customers were asked to notify the airlines of their desired re-booking date by June 1, however this period has been extended by twelve weeks until 31 August 2020. With this policy extension, the Lufthansa Group Airlines are responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lufthansa Group offers its customers a discount of 50 euros on every re-booking. Of course re-booking fees will still not be charged, regardless of which fare was booked. Should the re-booked fare be more expensive due to a change of destination (e.g. re-booking from short-haul to long-haul), change of class of travel or similar, an additional payment may be necessary despite the discount.

This regulation applies to tickets booked up to and including 31 March 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 31 December 2020.

Currently Lufthansa Group Service Centers and stations are experiencing an extraordinary high number of customer requests. Lufthansa Group is constantly working on increasing the capacity, to cope with the demand. However, there are currently long waiting times, which means that unfortunately processing customer requests can be delayed. It is important to note that customers do not need to contact Lufthansa Group Customer Service before the original flight date. Re-booking is also possible after the planned flight date has passed. Re-bookings can be made via Customer Service or travel agencies. The re-booking possibility with discount online is currently under development. In parallel, the online re-booking functions without discount are available for short-term re-booking.