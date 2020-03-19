PATA Gold Awards 2020 open for submissions: New categories added

Organisations and individuals making outstanding contributions towards the successful promotion of the travel and tourism industry throughout the Asia Pacific region are encouraged to submit entries to the PATA Gold Awards 2020. The deadline for submissions is May 14, 2020 . The PATA Gold Awards Dinner and Presentation will take place during PATA Travel Mart 2020.

Sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the 25th consecutive year, the PATA Gold Awards sets industry standards for excellence and innovation. In 2020, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is delighted to be enhancing the PATA Gold Awards by introducing several new categories in order to reinforce its position as an innovative and prestigious award for the Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry.

PATA will present three Grand Title Winners for best of show entries in the following broad categories: Marketing, Sustainability and Human Capital Development with 23 Gold Awards to be bestowed. New categories that are now open for submissions include Climate Change Initiative, Tourism for All, and Youth Empowerment Initiative.

Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, said, “The relentless growth trajectory of tourism has opened new avenues of development, however by its nature the industry is prone to disruption in the face of events like the COVID-19 outbreak. As a tourism city, Macao is glad to support the PATA Gold Awards, and encourages government and private tourism stakeholders to join this platform. By showcasing its best practices, organizations and individuals can contribute to our ongoing dialogue on how we can work together to build a vibrant, yet sustainable and resilient tourism industry in these volatile times.”

“We are sincerely grateful to MGTO for sponsoring the PATA Gold Awards 2020 and for their continued commitment to the responsible and sustainable tourism industry. These awards provide us with the perfect opportunity to recognize and reward the very best the Asia Pacific travel industry has to offer,” said Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO of PATA. “The winners of these awards set industry standards for excellence and innovation and serve as examples for others to follow. This year, we have streamlined the number of awards to truly highlight the accomplishments of the winners, therefore I encourage all organizations that demonstrate excellence in conception, creativity, and fulfillment to submit their applications today.”

Winner privileges:

Gain a major boost to the organization’s marketing and public relations profile

Attract valuable media coverage in various PATA communications channels including the weekly PATA newsletter, press releases and social media channels

Entitled to leverage the prestigious PATA Gold Awards Winner logo on collateral materials

Highlights of the winning entries on display at PATA Travel Mart for delegates to enjoy

Featured in the winners’ showcase booklet and PATA Gold Awards video

Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards recognize exceptional achievement in three broad categories with 23 Gold Awards and three Grand Title Winners on offer:

Marketing (14 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner) Sustainability (8 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner) Human Capital Development (one Gold Award and one Grand Title Winner)

The PATA Gold Awards’ details, brochure, and information about past winners are all available at www.PATA.org/goldawards.

For further information, please contact goldawards@PATA.org.