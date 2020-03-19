Hawaii says no to 3800 stranded cruise passengers on NCL Jewel and HAL Maasdam

Hawaii stopped tourism, and this time State officials mean it and are taking no risk to import Coronavirus from a cruise ship.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will allow two cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers and crew members to dock at Honolulu Harbor in Hawaii, USA, but no one on board, not even US Citizens will be allowed to leave the ship. On February 7 eTN reported about a Hawaii passenger on the same Norwegian Cruise Lines Jade ship fighting to get a refund for her canceled cruise due to COVID-19

The announcement is an about-face on guidelines announced earlier that came under fire from Oahu resident and also this publication concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.

Harbors Division in Honolulu will accept the two ships at Honolulu Harbor for refueling and restocking of food and supplies, but their passengers and crews will not be allowed to leave the ships.

When all US cruise ships announced a 30 day no cruise period, both vessels were already at sea.

The decision to not allow the passengers and crew to disembark came after the governor’s Tuesday announcement of the state’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread” effort, where he directed visitors to consider postponing their travel to Hawaii for at least 30 days, transportation officials said.

Both ships have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel, carrying 1,700 passengers, was not permitted to unload its passengers in American Samoa’s Port of Pago Pago. It is expected to arrive Sunday.

Holland America Line’s Maasdam, carrying 842 guests and 542 crew members, is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on Friday at Pier 2. Its port call in Hilo was canceled, and state officials said Honolulu was the preferred harbor.