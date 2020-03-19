How Hawaiian Airlines is cutting flights?

Hawaii wants visitors not to come. Of course, Hawaiian Airlines knows besides leisure travel, business and family travel has an important part to connect the Hawaiian Islands, which is the 50th US State with the US Mainland and also Japan. Hawaiian Airlines will continue to operate and is maintaining an important role to connect the Hawaiian Airlines.

However, the airline is reducing its flight schedule systemwide by nearly 40 percent in April as the state of Hawai‘i deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and resulting government restrictions and pronouncements impacting travel. Key changes announced today include:

International

Tahiti : Suspending nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Papeete (PPT) due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government mirroring recent requirements imposed in Australia and New Zealand. The last HNL-PPT roundtrip will operate on March 21. Service is scheduled to resume in May.

Japan:

-Changing from daily to six weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Osaka's Kansai Airport (KIX), from April 6-28.

-Changing from four to three weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK), from April 5-June 1.

-Changing from daily to six weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Osaka’s Kansai Airport (KIX), from April 6-28.

-Changing from four to three weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK), from April 5-June 1.

Domestic

North America:

-Suspending for the month of April nonstop service between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Las Vegas (LAS) operated with narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft after the flight from LAS to OGG on March 31. Hawaiian will continue to offer daily nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and LAS with wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.-Suspending for the month of April a second daily nonstop flight operated with A321neo aircraft between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO). Hawaiian continues to offer daily service between HNL and both SEA and SFO with A330 aircraft.

Neighbor Island: Reducing some service frequencies where demand is lowest, while preserving important connectivity between the Hawaiian Islands with a network of more than 100 daily flights in April. Hawaiian is suspending daily nonstop service between Kona (KOA) and Līhu‘e (LIH) after March 31 and affected guests will be accommodated via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui (OGG).

