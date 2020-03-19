Rwanda: Next African Country becomes a victim of Coronavirus

Rwanda confirms 3 additional cases of COVIDー19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11.

The Rwanda Government in response banned all Commercial passenger flights from and to Rwanda as of March 20, midnight.

This order is in effect for 30 days. Cargo and Emergency flights may continue to operate.

Currently, all cases of coronavirus patients remain in treatment and stable conditions in the country.

Rwanda invested heavily in tourism and is seen as an African center for green conventions. Rwanda Air was an African success story making Rwanda accessible to the world.

Rwanda is following WHO guidelines in ordering its citizens and remaining foreigners to avoid groups, close schools for 2 weeks and urge everyone to wash hands.