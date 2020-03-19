Mauritius says good bye to tourism and foreign visitors

Mauritius as of March 18 has 3 cases of Coronavirus. The Mauritian Prime Minister announced from 10 am, March 19 the Indian Ocean country will ban the arrival of all passengers.

The first phase is for foreign visitors. All foreign nationals will not be allowed entry to or transit through the Republic of Mauritius as of March 19, 2020, 20.00 GMT or midnight local time.

All passengers, including Mauritian nationals and residents, will not be allowed entry to or transit through the country as of Sunday, March 22, midnight local time for a period of 14 days.

This will bring foreign tourism, a major currency earner to this African country to a stop. Mauritians have just 3 days to make it back home. Mauritius is a member of the Vanilla Islands in the Indian Ocean.