Sierra Leone deports 4 Japanese tourists for Coronavirus

With one ventilator in Siera Leone, Coronavirus could be highly deadly. Sierra Leone has been trying hard to promote the country as the new Hawaii of West Africa, but now it’s not the time. Sierra Leone is one of the few countries with not even one case of Coronavirus.

Today the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority informed the public that 4 Japanese visitors were onboard a Kenyan Airways flight from Monrovia, Liberia bound for Freetown International Airport, Capital City of Sierra Leone. Kenya Airways station manager in Freetown alerted authorities at Freetown International Airport about suspicion of a possible Corona Virus infections based on the signs displayed onboard the flight by one of the Japanese passengers.

All four Japanese citizens were denied disembarkation in Sierra Leone on Public Health Grounds and those passengers left Sierra Leone on Kenya Airways. All remaining passengers were allowed to disembark and were quarantined.

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) asked the public to remain calm and assured the Sierra Leone people of the agency’s commitment to preventing COVID-10 from entering the country.