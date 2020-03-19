Aloha means to stay away from Hawaii: Curfew in effect on Kauai

Tourism in Hawaii is no more fun. Empty beaches, shopping centers with 90% of the shops closed, and locals that wish you were not there, but really need the business. It’s an impossible situation in tourism regions like Hawaii.

The best advice for anyone planning a Hawaii vacation is to stay away. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami today announced he has implemented an islandwide nighttime curfew beginning Friday. The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. daily until further notice, according to his emergency

In addition, airline travel to and from Lihue will be limited to essential needs only. “Until further notice, visitors should not be traveling to our island for recreational purposes or vacation,” he said. “Kauai is on vacation!”

The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. daily until further notice, according to his emergency rule. Officials said in a news release that every individual within the Kauai County “must remain in their residence during these specified hours.” The vacation industry is being urged to refrain from marketing Kauai as a place to visit during this time to protect the health and safety of the community.

Social Distancing: A New Way of Expressing Aloha

In Hawai‘i’s close-knit communities, federal, state and county mandates for social distancing can be a difficult message to accept. Island residents are accustomed to gathering together for social and public events and expressing their support and aloha for each other with hugs and other signs of affection.

COVID-19 recommendations are changing the rules on how much physical distance individuals should keep from each other, but the aloha spirit prevails in the islands. Social distancing is a new way of expressing aloha. Canceling events that do not allow attendees to be at least six feet apart—the equivalent of two arms length—and avoiding unnecessary physical meetings with others are proven strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, the effectiveness of these initiatives largely depends on the cooperation and compliance from the public.

“It may feel counterintuitive, but one of the best ways to show aloha for each other at this critical time is to refrain from being in large gatherings and to keep a safe, healthy distance from each other,” said Bruce Anderson, director of the Hawai‘i Department of Health. “These unprecedented times require a new way of thinking. You may be healthy, but others around you may not be as fortunate. By practicing social distancing, you’re limiting the potential for exposure to any illness in your household and protecting everyone in our community. We all need to consider the health and wellbeing of others, especially seniors, those with preexisting health conditions and others whose health may be compromised.

Anderson noted that technology enables us to have social distance without sacrificing emotional connection. “When feasible, we should use tools available for virtual meetings by phone, tablet or computer as a way to maintain contact with loved ones, especially kupuna in care homes given Gov. Ige’s directive to refrain from visiting nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities at this time.”

In the meantime, it’s no more fun to visit the Aloha State. This is especially true if anyone is planning to do some shopping or enjoy some of the great restaurants and bars. Most brand name shops are closed, restaurants offer take out only as of tomorrow.