Air Canada to ‘gradually suspend’ US and international flights

Air Canada said today that it will gradually suspend the majority of its international and U.S. transborder flights by March 31, 2020 in response to decisions by national governments, including Canada and the United States, to close borders and restrict commercial aviation as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Subject to further government restrictions, the airline intends to continue to serve a small number of international and U.S. trans-border destinations from select Canadian cities after April 1, 2020.

Air Canada also intends to continue serving all provinces and territories of Canada after that date, albeit with a significantly reduced network.