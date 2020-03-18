First member of US Congress tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

US Congress Representative of Florida Mario Díaz-Balart (R) announced today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after developing symptoms this past Saturday.

He is the first member of the US Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Díaz-Balart has been in self-quarantine at his Washington, D.C., apartment since Friday where he continues to work.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement released by his office.

According to the statement, Díaz-Balart did not return to Florida “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said in a tweet: “I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Just this past Saturday, President Trump tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a statement that was issued from the White House.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Sean Conley, the physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

President Trump who is 73 had previously been in contact with at least one official who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus following a dinner party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last weekend.

That official, Fábio Wajngarten, is the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and was photographed at the event alongside Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Brazil’s government announced on Thursday that Wajngarten had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.