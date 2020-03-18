Hawaii Hotel report growth across the islands

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR increased to $263 (+7.9%), ADR rose to $310 (+6.4%), and occupancy grew to 84.7 percent (+1.2 percentage points) in February as compared to February 2019.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In February, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide grew by 7.0 percent to $394.6 million. Room demand was slightly higher year-over-year (+0.6%), offsetting approximately 12,100 fewer available room nights (-0.8%) (Figure 2).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported higher RevPAR and ADR in February compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $486 (+6.5%), with ADR of $613 (+5.0%) and occupancy at 79.3 percent (+1.1 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $177 (+5.1%), with ADR of $204 (+4.4%) and occupancy at 87.2 percent (+0.5 percentage points).

Among Hawaii’s four island counties, Maui County hotels led the state overall in RevPAR at $391 (+11.2%), with increases in both ADR to $480 (+9.8%) and occupancy of 81.5 percent (+1.1 percentage points) in February. Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea topped the state with RevPAR of $628 (+7.4%), ADR of $705 (+8.7%), and occupancy at 89.0 percent (-1.1 percentage points).

Oahu hotels reported 3.2 percent growth in RevPAR to $210 in February. ADR increased to $244 (+3.7%), but occupancy declined to 86.0 percent (-0.4 percentage points). Waikiki hotels earned $206 (+3.3%) in RevPAR with ADR at $239 (+4.0%) offsetting occupancy of 86.0 percent (-0.6 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii earned RevPAR of $261 (+12.6%) in February, with increases in both occupancy (84.4 percent, +2.8 percentage points) and ADR ($309, +8.8%). Properties on the Kohala Coast reported increases in RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy in February.

Kauai hotels’ RevPAR grew to $270 (+18.5%) in February, with higher ADR ($319, +4.7%) and occupancy (84.6 percent, +9.9 percentage points).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/