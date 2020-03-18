Hong Kong announces mandatory quarantine for all arriving passengers

Hong Kong government announced that starting at midnight on March 19, all arriving passengers will be placed under a two-week quarantine and medical surveillance in an attempt to prevent more spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said that of 57 new cases Hong Kong recorded in the past two weeks, 50 were arrivals from overseas.

Electronic wristbands connected to a smartphone app will be used as part of the city’s effort to enforce quarantines and make sure people actually staying at home. The measure was designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

According to a COVID-19 handout given to all passengers arriving to Hong Kong, “a person who contravenes or knowingly gives false information to Department of Health is liable on conviction to a $5000 HKD ($644) fine and to imprisonment for 6 months.”