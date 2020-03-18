Swiss government stops issuing entry visas, tightens border control

The government of Switzerland announced today that is was expanding border-crossing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New, extended entry restrictions will apply to travel from Spain.

The restrictions will also apply with immediate effect to air traffic from Italy, France, Germany, and Austria, which have been designated high-risk countries, as well as to all countries which are not part of the Schengen free-travel area.

The government said it would also not issue national or Schengen-area visas to people from outside the area for an initial period of three months excluding exceptional cases.