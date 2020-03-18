COVID19: Is President Trump blaming China? US Defense Production Act activated means what?

US President Trump today named COVID-19 the Chinese Virus and in one sentence said the United States would activate the Defense Production Act is a United States federal law enacted on September 8, 1950, in response to the start of the Korean War. It was part of a broad civil defense and war mobilization effort in the context of the Cold War. Its implementing regulations, the Defense Priorities and Allocation System (DPAS). The Act has been reauthorized over 50 times. It has been periodically amended and remains in force.

Activating will speed up the processing time it takes to manufacture medical supplies and is a good move. It doesn’t mean a declaration of war against China, but the choice of words by President Trump was very confusing.

To add to the confusion even more the President told a reporter he is not saying China caused the spread of the virus, but he also said the Government assured the American People that the US Military is able and capable to defend the United States.

Rumors had been circulating for some time blaming China to have initiated the virus in response to the US trade war with China to bring the economic system in the Western World out of balance.

The president said the country is coming together to beat the invisible enemy with reference to World War II.

COVID-19 Testing capacity will be increased with a self swap mechanism. The president said FEMA was on the highest alert in a level 1. The Vice president said people with no symptoms should not get tested. If every single American is complying with the guidelines, the country will see progress in about 2 weeks.

2 hospital ships are on the way to New York City.

The Millennium generation needs to be healthy. Reports from France and Italy see more younger people get serious cases of the virus. It is necessary EVERYONE including young people need to follow the guidelines of social distancing.

President Trump announced the US – Canadian Border was closed for nonessential travel. This was agreed mutual between him and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.