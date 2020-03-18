Global Meeting Industry Day: 2020 Update

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition has issued the following statement, given the continued global impact of COVID-19.

“In light of recent guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local public health authorities, the Meetings Mean Business Coalition – along with our global industry partners – will postpone Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID).

GMID, previously scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020, is an annual day of advocacy that shines a light on the positive impact that face-to-face meetings have on businesses and the economy.

In 2019, GMID brought together meetings industry advocates, including key decision-makers in business and policy, from across six continents and more than fifty countries. 275 registered GMID events were held, including rallies, press conferences, panel discussions, educational events and award presentations. In 2020, we were on track to exceed those numbers and generate record participation online.

However, new meeting restrictions, travel bans and social distancing protocols make it impossible to move forward at this time. We are living in a world of great uncertainty and while we look forward to the moment when everyone who wants to participate in GMID can do so safely and confidently, we are not there yet.

We are assured that health and safety experts will continue to point us in the right direction. When the day comes to reunite as an industry, we are confident that the world will exhibit a renewed appreciation for human connectivity and the power face-to-face meetings bring to people, businesses and communities.

As a coalition, we are still here to help and are leading the industry’s effort to promote fact-based decision-making and awareness of the industry’s commitment to serving the public. Please keep an eye out for continued updates and ways to stay involved.”

Meetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of over 60 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit https://www.meetingsmeanbusiness.com