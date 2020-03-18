US embassies in 100 countries suspend all visa services over COVID-19 crisis

US Embassy in South Korea announced today that US embassies in countries with a US State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4 will suspend routine visa services due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday that includes around 100 countries for which warnings have been issued, according to the US State Department website.

The suspension will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa services, the statement said.

In South Korea, which has seen the largest number of infections in Asia outside of China, embassy appointments will be cancelled from Thursday.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” according to the statement. Emergency appointments and US citizen services will still be available.

The US has banned the entry of foreigners who have traveled through China, Iran and Europe in the preceding two weeks.