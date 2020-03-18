New! How buzz.travel will keep your travel business active during COVID-19

What is the new buzz.travel? Do you like Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin? Are you ready for virtual meetings and discussions? World Travel Nation is now buzz.travel and includes all of it and a lot more. Established as an easy way to coordinate, socialize and shape the future of the travel and tourism industry, buzz.travel will change the way members of the travel industry can communicate and socialize. buzz.travel is free during the Coronavirus crisis. buzz.travel is the perfect response that can help to overcome challenges of COVID-19 and will play a major role when you’re ready to jumpstart your business.

Initially known as World Travel Nation founded approximately 9 months ago and currently in more than 100 countries, this fully integrated social network is now under a new branding www.buzz.travel and under changed ownership.

TravelNewsGroup, also the publisher of eTurboNews owns a portion of buzz.travel. Buzz.travel is available to all travel professionals worldwide. Currently ETOA, Germany.travel, Zurich, Pink Banana Media, Travel Daily News, eTurboNews are among the initial members.

TravelNewsGroup CEO Juergen Steinmetz joined buzz.travel as a board member and shareholder.

“We are building a meeting place and a communication platform for verified travel professionals. With buzz.travel we are creating an instrument for the travel industry to work more efficiently, promote and reach out, and to communicate with peers.” Katja Larsen, the co-founder of Buzz.travel said. “We welcome Juergen Steinmetz as our shareholder. Juergen has been in the travel and tourism business for more than 40 years and as the publisher and founder of eTurboNews had tons of contacts. We see Juergen’s established name and contacts in the business and the young dynamic international team of buzz.travel is a perfect fit. We are now able to provide an excellent platform to discuss and implement the relaunch after COVID-19” Katja added.

The innovative platform of buzz.travel includes a complete communication system integrated with Linkedin, Facebook. Virtual conference rooms are available to members Conduct virtual trade shows with up to 100,000 visitors. buzz.travel is a platform for FAM trips and the platform includes a travel marketplace.

buzz.travel membership is available free of charge for 3 months. Join at www.buzz.travel, share your story and discuss issues. buzz.travel virtual meeting rooms are available for private and public meetings. Members can simply reserve a time slot.