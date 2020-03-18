All Las Vegas casinos closed due to coronavirus pandemic

All entertainment venues in Nevada, including all Las Vegas casinos, will be closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, state governor Steve Sisolak announced.

“Every gaming machine should be turned off by midnight today,” the governor said during a press conference broadcast on Facebook. According to him, measures related to the closure of entertainment facilities are aimed at curbing the spread of infection.

At the moment, over 179 thousand cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in more than 150 countries.