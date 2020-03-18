No more Aloha for Hawaii visitors! Travel to Hawaii no longer fun

Tourism is the largest industry in the Aloha State of Hawaii.

Restaurants, clubs, and shops are closing. Attractions and many parks are closed as well and there are not many places a visitor could go anymore. Take out food may be the only option for dining. Vacationing in Hawaii is no longer fun, and today with flash flood warnings and heavy rain it’s a dark, spooky and unwelcoming day in paradise.

Balancing the short term benefit of having tourists enjoy beaches in Hawaii with the threat visitors can bring COVID-19 to the fragile infrastructure of the State, the Governor slowly is echoing many of the people living in the island State. His message is for those wanted to visit the State not to come. It’s not the time, please stay home! The Governor called for a 30 days no travel window to the State.

Coronavirus is the biggest threat to humanity in most of our lifetime and Hawaii is no exception.

The Governor doesn’t have the authority to stop flights from coming in, only the Federal Government has. The Governor, however, could require anyone arriving in the State to be quarantined. This is not yet the case, however, the Governor instructed public workers not to travel, not even from island to island.

In the meantime, half-empty planes are flying back and forth between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland with airfares often less than $100 for a 5-10 hours transpacific flight. Hotel rates are at an all-time low. Hawaii is a bargain, but this travel deal could come with a high price – Coronavirus.

Testing in the U.S. Pacific State is hardly available, but 10 confirmed cases are currently recorded on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Island of Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Health wants the public to observe the following rules

Postpone or Cancel In-Person Events

The Hawai‘i Department of Health recommends postponing or canceling in-person events involving 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. Consider using technology to hold virtual meetings or other means when feasible.

It is important to note these are recommendations to encourage best practices for social distancing; not mandates. Businesses and organizations have the option to hold group events and meetings at their own discretion, keeping in mind that attendees should be two-arms-length or six feet apart when possible. Seniors and those with underlying health conditions who are at a greater risk for COVID-19 or respiratory illnesses should avoid attending public gatherings altogether.

Cruise Ship Being Rerouted

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division and the U.S. Coast Guard are continuing coordination with Holland America Line’s Maasdam cruise ship, which is on its way to Hawai‘i. Initially, the Maasdam had a port call for Hilo, however that reservation has been canceled. HDOT is currently working to direct the ship to Honolulu Harbor so that disembarking passengers will have various flight options for departure out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). To date, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the ship. It is important to note that the Maasdam will have been at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period prior to arriving in the Hawaiian Islands. Prior to port, all ships are required to call in advance with information on any symptomatic passengers. If there are concerns about passengers who are ill, the ship will be held out of port.

2-1-1 Call Center for Information on COVID-19

The Aloha United Way call center is open daily between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. For information or questions about COVID-19:

Call 2-1-1 from any location in the state

Text 877-275-6569

Email info211@auw.org

Visit health.hawaii.gov/covid19 or coronavirus.gov

Four New Cases of COVID-19 Identified on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island

As of 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 2020 there is a total of 14 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified: Two on O‘ahu, one on Hawai‘i Island and one on Maui. DOH is gathering more information on these cases.

9 individuals who are self-monitoring with public health supervision are all on O‘ahu. These numbers fluctuate often as travelers arrive, depart, or begin and end their self-monitoring with supervision by DOH.