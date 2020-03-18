No more Aloha for visitors ! Stay Home is the appeal by Governor Ige

Tourism is the largest industry in the Aloha State of Hawaii.

Restaurants, clubs, and shops are closing. Take out food may be the only option. Vacationing in Hawaii is no longer fun, and today with flash flood warnings and heavy rain it’s a dark, spooky and unwelcoming day in paradise.

Balancing the short term benefit of having tourists enjoy beaches in Hawaii with the threat visitors can bring COVID-19 to the fragile infrastructure of the State, the Governor slowly is echoing many of the people living in the island State. His message is for those wanted to visit the State not to come. It’s not the time, please stay home! The Governor called for a 30 year no travel window to the State.

Coronavirus is the biggest threat to humanity in most of our lifetime and Hawaii is no exception.

The Governor doesn’t have the authority to stop flights from coming in, only the Federal Government has. The Governor, however, could require anyone arriving in the State to be quarantined. This is not yet the case, however, the Governor instructed public workers not to travel, not even from island to island.

In the meantime, half-empty planes are flying back and forth between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland with airfares often less than $100 for a 5-10 hours transpacific flight. Hotel rates are at an all-time low. Hawaii is a bargain, but this travel deal could come with a high price – Coronavirus.

Testing in the U.S. Pacific State is hardly available, but 10 confirmed cases are currently recorded on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Island of Hawaii.