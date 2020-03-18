web analytics

Press-Releases

United Airlines scales back domestic and international schedules

Chief Assignment Editor Chief Assignment EditorMarch 18, 2020 01:30
United Airlines scales back domestic and international schedules

United Airlines continues to aggressively manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, our customers and our business. Due to a continued drop in travel demand as a result of this outbreak and government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel, United Airlines today announced a 60 percent schedule reduction in April – this includes a 42 percent reduction across the U.S. and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.

International

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April.

United’s International Schedule for April 2020
Atlantic
New York/Newark Brussels

Frankfurt

London-Heathrow

Mumbai

New Delhi

Tel Aviv

 Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily
Washington Dulles London-Heathrow Daily

Daily

 

Pacific
New York/Newark Tokyo-Narita 4x / weekly
San Francisco Melbourne

Osaka

Singapore

Sydney

Tokyo-Haneda

Tokyo-Narita

 3x / weekly

5x / weekly

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

 

Latin America
Mexico
Houston Cancún

Guadalajara

Leon

Los Cabos

Mazatlán

México City

Monterrey

Puerto Vallarta

 Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Saturdays

Daily

Daily

Daily
Los Angeles Los Cabos Daily
San Francisco Los Cabos

Puerto Vallarta

Cancun

 Daily

Daily

Daily
Chicago Cancun Daily
New York / Newark Cancun Daily
Caribbean
New York / Newark Antigua

Nassau

Providenciales

Punta Cana

Santo Domingo

San Juan

St. Lucia

St. Thomas

 Saturdays

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Saturdays

Daily
Central and South America
Houston Belize City

Sao Paulo

 Daily

Daily

Domestic

While United does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now – with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA – the airline is closely monitoring demand as well as changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions across the U.S. and will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.

United’s Domestic Suspensions
Hub Route Suspensions Remaining Service
Denver Arcata/Eureka LAX, SFO
New York/Newark Akron/Canton ORD
Hilton Head IAD, ORD
Honolulu DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Omaha DEN, IAH, ORD
Portland, Oregon DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO
Seattle DEN, IAD, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Sacramento DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Knoxville DEN, IAH, IAD, ORD
Fayetteville DEN, IAH, ORD
Salt Lake City DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Washington Dulles Grand Rapids DEN, EWR, ORD
Honolulu DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Portland, Oregon DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO
Sacramento DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
Houston Hartford DEN, IAD, ORD
Boise DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO
Grand Rapids DEN, EWR, ORD
Lexington IAD, ORD
Ontario, California DEN, SFO
Palm Springs DEN, LAX, SFO
San Jose, California DEN
Akron/Canton ORD
Reno DEN, LAX, SFO
Edmonton, Canada DEN
Vancouver, Canada DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO
Los Angeles Austin DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD, SFO
Baltimore DEN, IAH, ORD
Kahului (Maui) DEN, SFO
Kona DEN, SFO
Lihue DEN, SFO
Madison DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD
San Antonio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
St. George DEN
Mammoth, California Seasonal Suspension
Chicago Bismarck DEN
Kahului (Maui) DEN, SFO
Chicago Bozeman DEN, LAX, SFO
Fresno DEN, LAX, SFO
Spokane DEN, SFO
Palm Springs DEN, LAX, SFO
Reno DEN, LAX, SFO
San Jose, California DEN
Ottawa, Canada IAD
Eugene DEN, LAX, SFO
Wilmington IAD
Jackson, Mississippi IAH
San Francisco Nashville DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Baltimore DEN, IAH, ORD
Columbus, Ohio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Detroit DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Indianapolis DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Kansas City DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Madison DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD
Omaha DEN, IAH, ORD
Philadelphia DEN, IAD, IAH, ORD
Pittsburgh DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Raleigh/Durham DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
San Antonio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
St. Louis DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Tampa DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Toronto, Canada DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Mammoth Lakes, California Seasonal Suspension
Fort Lauderdale DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
New Orleans DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
Fayetteville DEN, IAH, ORD