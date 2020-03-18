Very bad news for Italian tourism

From an early estimate, tourism in Italy will suffer significant damage which, only by May 31, will produce a negative rebound of approximately 45 million visits with financial damage that is expected to exceed €10 billion.

Luca Patané President of Confturismo – Confcommercio and Carlo Sangalli, national president of Confcommercio have sounded an alarm requiring the mobilization of all available resources to offer the maximum protection to the economic dynamics of the hotel and commercial enterprises, and to safeguard the employment numbers.

“The situation is dramatic for the entire sector.” says the president of Confturismo-Confcommercio, Luca Patané.

“You need to take strong measures immediately to introduce liquidity into the system by giving oxygen to companies in the sector.”

Carlo Sangalli, national president of Confcommercio, in an interview with Qn ( magazine), said: “Destination Italy risks disappearing totally from international tourism radars. The further wave of contagion in the last week is producing damage that is difficult to recover soon.”