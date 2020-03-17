Boeing’s orders slump to all-time low, COVID-19 deepens crisis

Latest industry data indicates that Boeing’s gross aircraft orders for 2019 slumped to an all-time low fueled by a drop in orders for the 737 model. The data shows that the gross orders declined from 1,090 recorded in 2018 to 246 representing a decline of about 80%.

The decline in gross orders was mainly fueled by the slump in orders for the 737 narrow-body jet airliner. Last year, the American manufacturer received only 69 unit orders for the model.

This was a significant drop of about 91.7% from the 837 orders received in 2018. The slump was mainly linked to the safety concerns around Boeing 737 Max following two fatal crashes.

Boeing’s peak in orders was witnessed between 2012, 2013 and 2014 when the orders stood at 1,184, 1,208 and 1,196 respectively.

Cumulatively, since 2006, Airbus has received more gross aircraft orders at 15,403 compared to Boeing’s 13,486. As per the report:

“Sadly, in 2019, Boeing experienced a sudden stagnation in the cumulative number of gross orders compared to Airbus.”

In the aviation industry, Boeing and Europe’s Airbus are considered as the leading aircraft manufacturers worldwide. Amid the slump in Boeing orders, most clients shifted to Airbus.

In 2019, Airbus’ gross aircraft orders were 1131, an increase of about 26.5% from the 831 gross orders received in 2018.