President Trump: We will go BIG to support the American Travel Industry

US President Trump today said in a press conference he wanted to go BIG in his support of the travel and tourism industry, specifically referring to airlines. He assured the US airline industry will be ok referring to meetings he had with all major carriers such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta.

He said it was important for people not to travel for leisure right now, but it was equally important for airlines to maintain essential flight connections. Instead of doing it step by step, the United States Government is ready to support our airline and the travel and tourism industry in a big way.”

The president also pointed out tourism had record bringing years.

The president mentioned Boeing saying it was the greatest company in the world and we have to protect Boeing.

The president also said he was in touch with other industry leaders like Marriott. Marriott has indicated mass layoffs. President Trump will continue such meetings with the travel industry later today.

The World Travel and Tourism Council just today appealed to governments around the world for their help to prevent a complete meltdown of the travel and tourism industry.