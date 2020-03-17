Latest update on COVID-19 travel restrictions across Asia

As of 17 March 2020, COVID-19 has affected 155 countries and led to over 182,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Of these confirmed cases, the total number of ‘recovered’ has now reached over 79,000.

National governments in Asian countries have introduced a number of new measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Here’s the latest update on current travel restrictions related to countries across Asia.

THAILAND:

All travelers arriving in Thailand from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran, and South Korea are required to present a health certification and a document of health insurance to the airlines at the airport of origin before check-in. Travelers arriving from France, Spain, the USA, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, Japan, and Germany, are required to fill in the T.8 health form and implement self-monitoring for no less than 14 days. The government announced on 17 March that bars, night clubs and entertainment venues in Bangkok and its periphery must temporarily close from 18-31 March. All concerts, fairs, parties and religious events must also be cancelled, while boxing rings and stadiums must remain closed until further notice.

VIETNAM:

Vietnam has temporarily suspended entry for visitors from the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Spain, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Korea, Japan, and Iran. This includes travelers that have visited or transited through these countries in the past 14 days. The visa upon arrival has also been suspended for all foreign nationals. Other nationalities, excluding the aforementioned countries, will require a visa from the Vietnamese Embassy or Consulate office in their country of residence. Vietnamese health authorities also require all passengers arriving from any country into Vietnam, to fill out a health declaration form. This can be completed online or upon arrival at the airport.

JAPAN:

Foreign nationals who have visited Hubei and/or Zhejiang Provinces in China; North Gyeongsang Province in South Korea; Kom, Tehran, Gilan, Guilan, Alborz, Esfahan, Qazvin, Golestan, Semnan, Mazandaran, Markazi, and/or Lorestan in Iran; or Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piemonte, Marche, and/or San Marino in Italy, within 14 days of arrival in Japan, are prohibited from entering except under special circumstances. Visitors arriving in Japan from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran, and Italy (excluding the prohibited high-risk zones) are required to first stay at designated facilities for 14 days, and to avoid using any public transportation. Arrival aircraft from mainland China and South Korea to Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Osaka Kansai (KIX) international airports have been limited, while ship transportation of passengers from China and South Korea Korea has also been suspended.

Please note, temples and shrines remain open to visitors. Shopping centers and supermarkets also remain open but are operating under shortened trading hours. At present Disneyland, DisneySea, Universal Studios, and museums are closed until further notice. Sporting events including baseball games are cancelled until further notice, while sumo matches are being held with no audiences. For the latest update on venues currently closed in Japan, please contact your Destination Asia Japan consultant.

HONG KONG:

Anyone who has travelled to Iran; the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, or Veneto regions of Italy; or the Daegu or Gyeongsangbuk-do areas in South Korea in the past 14 days, will be required to stay in a Hong Kong quarantine center upon entering. Non-Hong Kong residents who have visited Hubei Province in China or South Korea in the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter. Effective of 19 March, all visitors to Hong Kong (excluding passport holders from China, Macau, and Taiwan) will also be subject to compulsory home quarantine upon arrival. Please note, hotels will not be eligible for home quarantine. Anyone who does not have a home address will be refused entry.

INDONESIA:

With effect from Friday 20 March, at 00:00 hrs West Indonesian Time, the Indonesian Government is introducing a new travel policy with the following implications. Visa-Free Arrival, Visa on Arrival and Free Diplomatic / Service Visa policies for foreign visitors from all countries are suspended for one month. Every foreigner visiting Indonesia is required to obtain a visa from an Indonesian embassy. When applying for a visa, you must attach a health certificate issued by the health authority in each country. Travelers whom visited the following countries within the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter / transit to Indonesia; Iran, Italy, Vatican, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

All arriving travelers must fill out and submit a Health Alert Card to the Port Health Office prior to arrival at the entrance of the Indonesian International Airport. If travel history shows that in the last 14 days they have visited one of these countries, then they may be refused entry to Indonesia. For Indonesian citizens returning from one of the aforementioned countries, an additional inspection will be carried out by the Port Health Office upon arrival to Indonesia. If investigations discover initial symptoms of Covid-19, there will be an observation period at a government facility for 14 days. If no initial symptoms are found, an independent quarantine of 14 days is recommended.

The Indonesian government declared a ban on flights from 5 February to and from mainland China, and will not allow visitors who have stayed in China in the past 14 days to enter or transit. The free-visa policy for Chinese citizens has been temporarily suspended. Since 8 March, Indonesia has restricted access to all travelers that visited Iran, Italy and South Korea within the last 14 days. Visitors from the following regions: Tehran, Qom and Gilan in Iran; Lombardi, Venetto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Piedmont regions in Italy; as well as Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do in South Korea will not be permitted entry into Indonesia. If you travel from other areas in Iran, Italy, and South Korea you will be required to present a health certificate issued by the respective health authority at check-in. Failure to present a health certificate may result in you being denied entry or transit in Indonesia.

SINGAPORE:

Effective of 23:59 pm on 16 March, all new visitors with recent travel history to China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, or Germany within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore or transit through Singapore. A 14-day Stay-Home-Notice will now also be issued for all arrivals from Japan, Switzerland, the UK, as well as all ASEAN countries.

CAMBODIA:

The Cambodian government has issued a temporary ban on entry of citizens from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the USA, commencing 17 March and lasting a period of 30 days. All international river cruises are prevented from entering Cambodia from 13 March until further notice. Please note that there are currently no restrictions on travel within Cambodia and all tourist sites remain open as normal.

MALAYSIA:

The Malaysian government has announced a two-week nationwide lockdown, effective from 18 March. This includes the general prohibition of mass movements and gatherings across the country. As a result, all houses of worship, schools, universities, government offices, and business premises will be closed, with the exception of those involved in essential services. Entry into the country will also be prohibited.

MYANMAR:

With effect from 15 March, all travelers arriving from or having visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany in the past 14 days shall be subjected to a 14-day quarantine on their arrival in Myanmar. Foreign nationals who have visited Hubei Province in China, and the regions of Daegu and Gyeongbuk in South Korea in the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter Myanmar. Those who have traveled to South Korea, outside of the high-risk zones, within the past 14 days will also be required to present a medical certificate issued before boarding any flight destined for Myanmar. Please note, all venues, hotels, and main tourist attractions in Myanmar remain open.

LAOS:

The Lao government has announced the discontinued issuance of tourist visas to Chinese passport holders and has stopped issuing visas at checkpoints bordering China. Travelers coming from a country with confirmed cases who do not have a fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19 will be asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Travelers coming from a country with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have a fever and/or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent to a hospital for monitoring and testing. Lao Airlines has also temporarily suspended several routes to China.