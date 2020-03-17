Namibia is closing tourism heritage sites and issues directives

The Namibia Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture signed by the acting minister Martin Andjapa issued this urgent directive for Namibia.

The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Following the

Confirmation of two COVID-19 cases in Namibia by the Ministry of Health and Social Services on 14 March 2020, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob, announced appropriate precautionary measures to be taken to ensure the safety and health of all Namibians. One such measure is the banning of all big gatherings for 1 period of 30 days.

In light of the above background, I hereby direct that all heritage sites falling under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture must be closed with immediate effect until further notice. For the duration that this directive is in force, the Ministry with the support of

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and communicate accordingly.

In the meantime, everyone is urged to ensure that appropriate precautionary measures are taken, inline the directives of the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Social Services