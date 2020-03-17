Peru and Chile closed borders to foreign travelers

Chile and Peru are closing their border as of today while Latin America’s largest airline LATAM said it was reducing operations by 70 percent as the region scrambled to stem the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Latin America has registered more than 800 cases and seven deaths, according to an AFP count, after the Dominican Republic became the latest nation to report a fatality.

The announcement came as Chile revealed on Monday its number of coronavirus cases had more than doubled since Sunday to 155.

Peru followed suit soon afterward with President Martin Vizcarra announcing a two-week measure “today, from midnight.”

It’s part of the state of emergency declared late on Sunday but like Chile, cargo will not be affected by the border closures.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay confirmed partial closures of their borders, while the government in Asuncion imposed a night time curfew.