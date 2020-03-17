Airbus is pausing production

Airbus decided to pause production of airplanes and issued this press-release Monday morning saying:

Airbus SE continues to closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 virus across the globe and is constantly assessing the situation, the impact on employees, customers, suppliers and the business.

Following the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the Company for the next four days. This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions. In those countries, the Company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.

These measures will be implemented locally in coordination with the social partners. Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations.

Airbus continuously updates its workplace safety and travel recommendations to employees, customers, and visitors, according to the latest developments.

Airbus is following the guidance from the World Health Organisation and national health authorities.