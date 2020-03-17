web analytics

Best Doctors in the US for Coronavirus? Montana best, New York worst

COVID-19 Estimate: 96 million US cases, 480,000 deaths

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMarch 17, 2020 00:22
Where are the best American Doctors if you get sick with Coronavirus?

A leaked presentation reveals US hospitals are preparing for a major coronavirus outbreak. It estimates 96 million US coronavirus cases and 480,000 deaths.

Doctors are one of the most essential professions, especially as the threat of coronavirus grows in the United States U.S. Doctors are on the front lines helping to combat the spread of this disease. Containing coronavirus, or COVID-19, will not only help America’s health but will also be essential for the healing of the American economy, specifically the travel and tourism industry now in ruin.

Doctors are well compensated for the hard work they do to keep patients healthy. They are among the highest-paid and most educated professionals in the U.S. In fact, “physician” was the highest-paid job type in 2019, with a median base salary of over $193,000 and over 3,700 job openings during the year.   Comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics a survey conducted by Wallet Hub identified the best States for doctors to practice and in return will give an indication where residents can find the best help.

Montana seems to be the safest State to become sick, New York the worst.

Overall Rank
(1=Best)		 State Total Score ‘Opportunity & Competition’ Rank ‘Medical Environment’ Rank
1 Montana 71.19 22 1
2 Wisconsin 69.61 16 4
3 Idaho 68.12 14 16
4 North Dakota 68.01 23 27
5 Minnesota 66.73 26 10
6 Kansas 66.65 6 7
7 Iowa 66.29 1 31
8 Tennessee 65.92 17 12
9 Mississippi 65.30 5 24
10 Nebraska 64.95 3 6
11 Alabama 62.75 18 25
12 South Dakota 62.44 11 45
13 Oklahoma 62.43 2 18
14 Nevada 62.11 35 40
15 Utah 60.75 40 2
16 Arizona 59.24 28 35
17 North Carolina 58.96 4 3
18 Wyoming 58.75 34 51
19 South Carolina 58.70 19 38
20 West Virginia 58.38 8 46
21 Missouri 58.31 24 33
22 Florida 57.92 20 28
23 Maine 57.88 41 9
24 Washington 57.56 36 20
25 Georgia 57.46 32 23
26 Colorado 57.27 29 21
27 Michigan 56.74 15 17
28 Indiana 56.50 10 14
29 Texas 56.41 21 8
30 Arkansas 55.63 9 29
31 Kentucky 55.26 7 49
32 New Mexico 54.69 39 37
33 Pennsylvania 54.60 27 26
34 Louisiana 54.27 13 32
35 Virginia 54.06 37 13
36 Oregon 52.48 30 15
37 New Hampshire 51.83 25 39
38 California 51.50 48 11
39 Ohio 51.39 12 34
40 Illinois 50.77 33 47
41 Vermont 50.22 42 30
42 Hawaii 48.89 45 48
43 Delaware 48.88 31 41
44 Maryland 48.75 47 42
45 District of Columbia 47.63 51 5
46 New Jersey 47.16 43 36
47 Alaska 47.07 38 44
48 Massachusetts 46.97 49 19
49 Connecticut 45.37 46 22
50 Rhode Island 44.83 44 43
51 New York 37.40 50 50

 