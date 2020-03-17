Best Doctors in the US for Coronavirus? Montana best, New York worst

Where are the best American Doctors if you get sick with Coronavirus?

A leaked presentation reveals US hospitals are preparing for a major coronavirus outbreak. It estimates 96 million US coronavirus cases and 480,000 deaths.

Doctors are one of the most essential professions, especially as the threat of coronavirus grows in the United States U.S. Doctors are on the front lines helping to combat the spread of this disease. Containing coronavirus, or COVID-19, will not only help America’s health but will also be essential for the healing of the American economy, specifically the travel and tourism industry now in ruin.

Doctors are well compensated for the hard work they do to keep patients healthy. They are among the highest-paid and most educated professionals in the U.S. In fact, “physician” was the highest-paid job type in 2019, with a median base salary of over $193,000 and over 3,700 job openings during the year. Comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics a survey conducted by Wallet Hub identified the best States for doctors to practice and in return will give an indication where residents can find the best help.

Montana seems to be the safest State to become sick, New York the worst.

