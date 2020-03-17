Greece to quarantine anyone entering country, regardless of nationality

Greek government spokeswoman announced that any person arriving to Greece from abroad will be placed into quarantine for two weeks. The 14-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country, regardless of nationality.

Greece has also banned the cruise ships from docking at Greek ports.

Greek authorities also said that all retail stores, apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and food delivery services, will be closed in a bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of retail stores will begin from Wednesday.

Greece had already closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. All mass gatherings were also cancelled.