India closes 3,691 monuments and cultural sites over COVID-19 pandemic

Following the high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers on coronavirus pandemic, the ministry officials announced that the monuments will remain closed go the visitors until April 2020.

Closing the historic sites is part of a larger plan agreed upon by the Group of Ministers to ramp up containment measures relating to COVID-19. The plan includes tightening travel restrictions and shutting down some businesses.

“Important measures including the closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport, one-meter distance between people should be maintained till March 31,” the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry said.

India has prohibited travel from EU and European Free Trade Association countries, as well as Turkey and the UK as of March 18, while a 14-day compulsory quarantine will take effect for visitors from Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates.

India officially declared the coronavirus epidemic a “notified disaster” over the weekend, elevating it to the level of earthquakes, avalanches, and other natural disasters and giving local governments access to a special fund earmarked for disaster response.