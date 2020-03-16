San Francisco to lock down: Shelter in Place and no more travel

The San Francisco Bay area in Northern California is one of the most known travel and tourism destination, and one of the most desired residential city in the U.S. West. As of tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 until April 7 this city will be locked down after the “Shelter in Place” order will be implemented.

The order will make it illegal for people to leave their homes without government permission. All public meetings will be forbidden.

All non-essential travel by car and public transport will be illegal in San Francisco.

Outdoor activities like hiking, walking, running are still allowed, but social distancing roles will be in place.

The directive begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and involves San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties — a combined population of more than 6.7 million. It is to stay in place until at least April 7. Three other Bay Area counties — Sonoma, Solano and Napa — were not immediately included.

The directive is not a full lockdown, so people will not be prohibited from leaving their homes, just directed to stay inside and avoid contact with others as much as possible for three weeks. Law enforcement is being asked to “ensure compliance” with the order, according to the San Francisco Chronicle Newspaper.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted on Monday that residents would be required to stay home “except for essential needs.”