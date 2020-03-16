President Trump: No more vacation travel in the United States

Hawaii tourism, Florida travel, and California road tours may be a fun activity of the past. US President Donald Trump announced today Americans are strongly discouraged from discretionary travel, business travel, vacation and holiday travel, including domestic and international travel. This may very well now completely shut down the travel and tourism industry in the United States.

With no discretionary travel effectively meaning domestic vacations are included in the government recommendation, destinations like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Florida may now be shut down for the next 15 days at least.

The new guidelines for Americans also include no more meetings in groups of 10 or more. It includes home-schooling whenever possible, and it includes avoiding food courts, bars and restaurants, except for take out.

It appears these are guidelines and strong recommendations by the federal government and may be updated to become rules enforced by authorities.

The President said that such guidelines may go too far, but it is better to be sure.

President Trump stated that the American government will support US airlines throughout this crisis.

The United States will review such guidelines in two weeks.