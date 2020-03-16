Russia: No foreign visitors will be allowed in until May
Russia announced that it will all foreign visitors will be banned from entering the country starting on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. According to the Russian government’s press service, the measure will remain in effect until May 1.
The decision to temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners into the country is was made to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Russia.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a series of telephone conversations on Sunday and Monday to explain the measure to leaders of neighboring states.
“The measures taken by Russia comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, are the result of special circumstances and are absolutely temporary,” the report said.
Exceptions will be made for for diplomats & those “residing permanently in Russia,” along with some other categories such crews of aircraft.