Egypt closes its airports to all air traffic

Egypt’s government announced today that the country will stop all air traffic from Egyptian airports, starting on Thursday, March 19. The air travel ban will remain in effect through March 31, 2020.

The drastic measure is being introduced in attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Egypt will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference. Tourists currently staying in the country will be able to complete their vacations, according to the statement.