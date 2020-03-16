Meetings Mean Business: Cancel or postpone US events with 50 people or more

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition today has issued the following statement:

“In these unprecedented times – and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that ‘for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.’

As industry leaders who are driven by a responsibility to our clients, customers and employees, this is certainly not a directive we were hoping to see. However, it is one we intend to follow.

We applaud the industry professionals who are managing as best they can through this difficult and unanticipated situation – including those who are going above and beyond to promote lenience, provide solutions and contribute in significant ways to their communities.

We understand the months – even years – of work that precede major meetings and we recognize the incredible benefits that these gatherings bring to people, businesses and the economy. Yet even as meetings are being cancelled and postponed, employees at every level are continuing to donate food, time and free public services. There is perhaps no greater testament to the industry’s value and collective strength.

That’s why in lockstep with our partners from across the globe, the Meetings Mean Business Coalition will lead the industry’s efforts to promote fact-based decision-making and broaden awareness of the industry’s commitment to serving the public during this period of crisis and uncertainty.

We are here to help, and in addition to providing updates and coordinating with experts from the health and safety community, we will help lead the way with new resources; communications

assistance for meeting professionals; a steady drumbeat of impact stories; and a plan for recovery.”

Please note: decisions regarding the industry’s annual day of advocacy, Global Meeting Industry Day, will be shared later this week.