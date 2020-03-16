Canada is closed for visitors !

Canada is after Russia the largest country in the world. Canada today closed its borders for visitors. It includes all Canadian airports and land borders to the United States.

Only Canadian citizens or permanent Canadian residents are allowed to cross the border into Canada with a number of exceptions. Exceptions are aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and US citizens.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to enter Canada. Airlines are being instructed to prevent any traveler who presents symptoms of the virus from boarding a plane.

Canada will support Canadians currently abroad through a program that will see them either cover the costs to get them home or cover their basic needs while they wait abroad to return.

He addressed the nation from self-isolation at Rideau Cottage, updating Canadians on the measures being taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau announced additional flight restrictions effective Wednesday, which will see some international flights rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver for dedicated enhanced screening. These border restrictions will not apply to commerce or trade.

Canada’s federal cabinet will be holding a media availability featuring several top cabinet ministers from Parliament Hill, where the details of the latest measures being taken will be discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, and Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam will speak from the National Press Theatre.