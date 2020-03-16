Portugal suspends all rail and air traffic to and from Spain

The authorities in Lisbon said that the temporary halt to all air and rail traffic with Spain will go into effect at 2300 GMT on Monday and last through April 15. Portugal has just recorded its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus, reportedly a 80-year-old man. There are fewer than 200 confirmed cases in the country as of Monday.

Spain has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with only China, Iran and Italy registering more cases. There have been just over 9,400 cases of covid-19 so far, with 309 confirmed fatalities.