MGM Resorts International closes Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

MGM Resorts International today announced that it will comply with Governor Murphy’s order and will temporarily suspend operations at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey by 8:00 pm EST on Monday, March 16th.

“This is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must all do our part for the public good and for the good of our employees and communities,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will work hard to mitigate the impacts and will reopen as soon as it is appropriate and safe to do so.”