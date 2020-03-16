Russia halts all Armenia flights

Russian government announced that all passenger air traffic between Russia and Armenia will be suspended for two weeks.

This decision was made by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. At the same time, cargo traffic will remain the same, and citizens of countries will be able to return to their homeland.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Armenia. It came into force on March 16 and will be valid for a month.

“From March 16, from 5:00 p.m. to April 16 a.m. 09:00 a state of emergency is declared throughout the republic,” said Minister of Justice of the Republic Rustam Badasyan.

To date, 30 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, and 93 in Russia.