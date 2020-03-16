Poland grounds all domestic flights

All domestic air traffic in Poland has been discontinued, Polish government announced. This decision was made in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

“Starting today, all domestic flights will be stopped. This decision was made by Mr. Prime Minister,” – said the head of the office of the Prime Minister Michal Dvorchik.

Earlier, the country closed its borders and restricted entry to foreign citizens. Air traffic with other countries was canceled. Aircraft make flights only for Polish citizens who are in other countries and wish to return to their homeland.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Kiev authorities banned citizens from leaving the city. Entry and exit to and from the capital city is prohibited.